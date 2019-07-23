Jormungandr Hulda is the newest Viking warrior to join For Honor’s roster. In keeping with year three’s other recent additions, she’s a heavy metal bad-ass who swings a giant spiked hammer like it’s nothing more than a croquet mallet. She’s available as part of the season pass starting August 1.
