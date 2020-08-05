Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Japan's Latest Giant Gundam Is Glorious And Nearly Finished

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Japans Latest Giant Gundam Is Glorious And Nearly Finished
Image: Sunrise
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
Finally! Almost! Japan’s latest one-to-one scale Mobile Suit Gundam statue is nearly finished. This is the latest full-scale Gundam statue to be erected in Japan.

This latest giant Gundam has gone up near Yokohama’s Chinatown in the Yamashita Futo harbor in a special area that will be called The Gundam Factory. Previously, we checked in on the statue in early June. It was coming along great.

Shinto priests blessed the giant Gundam’s head, which was recently docked on the 59-foot statue.

Illustration for article titled Japans Latest Giant Gundam Is Glorious And Nearly Finished
Screenshot: Char Tweet

According to Spice, engineers will now fine-tune the giant Gundam’s motion. 

Illustration for article titled Japans Latest Giant Gundam Is Glorious And Nearly Finished
Image: Sunrise
As Kotaku reported before, what makes this particular giant Gundam interesting is the degree to which it moves. There were tests, it seems, to check the statue’s mobility, which resulted in this excellent image. 

Gundam Factory Yokohama was originally scheduled to open this October, but this has been postponed due to the global pandemic out of safety concerns for staff and visitors.

Illustration for article titled Japans Latest Giant Gundam Is Glorious And Nearly Finished
Image: Sunrise
“We apologize to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding,” reads a notice on the official site. “In the meantime, we will be making preparations so that all of our visitors can enjoy themselves in safety.”

