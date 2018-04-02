Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: リカーマウンテン

Today is April 2. But let’s look back to yesterday and round up the best April Fool’s Days gags Japan had to offer.



Such as...

The Dragon Ball Super vs. Pretty Cure Super Stars mash-up we’ve all been waiting for.

Kagawa Prefecture, aka “Udon Prefecture,” is changing its name to Yadon (Slowpoke) Prefecture.

Vegetable flavored Fanta (green pepper, corn, burdock root, garlic, chili pepper).

Graphic: Fanta Japan

Photoshop you can drink.



A karaoke airplane flight from Jetstar.

This doesn’t seem like a joke.



But even in Japan, you’re not going to really see ham and melon cream soda flavored water.

Grand Seiko Ninja.



Why type when you can write Japanese characters on your keyboard?

Final Fantasy Magnai XIV.

VR booze drinking.

The Tekken 7 DLC we’ve all been waiting for.

“Fifteen.”

So good.

