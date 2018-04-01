It is April 1, the cursed day, when every person and brand decides that they are, in fact, the funniest person or distributed agent on the planet. Here’s a roundup of the best and worst April Fool’s gags from the land of games for 2018.



(For a recap of last year, here are 2017's offerings.)

Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix are finally offering us what we all want: augmented reality item harvesting in Final Fantasy XIV Online Go. The entire website is pretty funny.

Rocket League

Apparently all the hats are stuck in “Embiggened Mode” for a limited-time, April Foolish event.

Enlisted

The problem with most battle royale games is that they don’t have more cooking items as defensive armor and offensive weapons. Enter Cuisine Royale.

CD Projekt Red

They’re apparently looking for a very good D.O.G.E.

Razer

This nanomachine fluid is going to turn you into an “omnicidal demigod.”

Path of Exile

Yet another game enters the battle royale extended universe.

Corsair

These graphics card creators are finally taking a stand.

Warframe

If you’ve ever wanted a companion creature that will haunt your days and nights, then this foolery is for you.

Pokémon



Team Rocket have taken over all of the official Pokémon channels today, including the Twitter account, in order to finally get Pikachu.

GeForce

They’ve open an Academy of Gaming.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Let It Die

That zany character known as Uncle Death is now learning how to live, and love, in this lonely world.

Sony

Board game adaptations are officially over. Learn all about it.

PlatinumGames

Don’t you wish that you could play with the real power brokers of the video game world in the comfort of your own home? Well now you can.

Project Eevee x Tekken

Eevee’s coming to Tekken, y’all.

World of Warcraft

Blizzard have gifted us / cursed us with a huge number of microevents, some of which seem to be on a wholly different timeline.

Street Fighter

Digital card games are the new hotness, and I’ve been waiting for the Street Fighter franchise to hop on this exciting new trend.

Rock Band 4

When I jam, I get anxious. I’m glad that this April Fools mindfulness mode has entered into my life, though.

Shovel Knight

The next generation...from a few generations ago...is finally happening. I can’t wait to jump and shovel!

Payday

Remember when everything had a throwback cartoon? Well you can live that life again.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Body pillows are things that people like. It’s a very tall pillow.

League of Legends

People enjoy food, so League has given us the opportunity to gaze upon some “April foods” skins.

Pokémon Go

This game is finally going to get the graphical upgrade that we’ve all been nostalgically looking backward to.

Smite

Learn about a brand-new character coming to this god-filled game. Everyone loves a dog, right?

Blizzard Entertainment

After all this time, we are finally getting a dance game worth loving. How much lore is in it? Only time will tell.

Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius

Adding an entire new dimension to a video game is probably very hard, and I bet that there are some people who are legit sad that this game is not real.

Farming Simulator

There’s something about the Commodore 64 that makes things better and more mysterious, and I wish that I could have done some intensive farming on that platform back in the day.

Stronghold

This PC strategy game if finally making its way to the best console ever released.

For Honor

Under the guise of a “new game mode,” For Honor have created what appears to be a water buffalo Twitch Plays scenario. You can watch the stream here.

Remedy Games

Apparently coffee is more fun to make than games. And, well, I love a cup of coffee. So I get it.

Minecraft

They’re “fixing” all of their textures today so that they finally look “good.” It’s been a long time coming, I think. Read the rationale here.

Beamdog

The Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition developers are streaming a special Dating & Dragons game today.

Hearthstone

You can now play Hearthstone with a new language option: Nerglish. It’s that “lglglglmgrmrl” language that the Murloc’s speak. Learn more about it here.

Need for Speed

Sometimes simplicity just works. These cars wanna go fast, but they go slow right now. What a world!

War For The Overworld

The developers of the dark lord strategy game have announced a new, April Fool-y visual novel called Dungeon Hearts, and you can actually play it.

War Thunder

The developers of the tank combat game have announced a new game: Silent Thunder, where you take on the role of a submarine. This actually seems pretty cool.

Far Cry 5

Watch this video to see an incredibly long windup for a punchline about a dog carrying a gun around.