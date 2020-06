Gif : Kaiyodo

The Asian giant hornet (aka Vespa mandarinia, aka THE MURDER HORNET) is scary and dangerous! But that hasn’t stopped Japanese figure maker Kaiyodo from churning out a posable one.



Advertisement

In Japanese, the insect is called suzumebachi.

Advertisement

This figure is not to scale! The larger size, I guess, makes it easier to pose the stinger and freak friends out.

The Revo Geo Suzumebachi will go on sale this August in Japan.