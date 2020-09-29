It’s in the Game (Pass). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get free access to EA Play starting November 10, the same day Microsoft’s next-gen consoles launch. Members of Game Pass for PC will get it some time in December.
DISCUSSION
I appreciate the use of a Titanfall 2 image for this. 6-4 forevermore!