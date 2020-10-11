Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

It Ain't An Elder Scrolls Game Until I Kill A Mudcrab

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Mudcrabs
MudcrabsElder ScrollsElder Scrolls OnlineSkyrimMorrowindKotakucoreBethesda
2
Save
Illustration for article titled It Aint An iElder Scrolls/i Game Until I Kill A Mudcrab
Screenshot: Bethesda

For me, it’s not Halloween season until the trees start to turn orange and yellow. It’s not a Mission Impossible movie until that theme song plays. And it ain’t an Elder Scrolls game until I kill a Mudcrab.

Advertisement

Yes, I know that means that technically the older games, like Daggerfall, aren’t Elder Scrolls games if we are following this logic. And while that’s sad for those games, it’s just the way this works. Morrowind was the first TRUE Elder Scrolls game because it had Mudcrabs, Akatosh’s gift to the world of Nirn.

I started playing The Elder Scrolls Online a few weeks back because... well, honestly because I live in America and we are still battling covid-19 and that means I spend 95% of the time inside so I needed something to do. I was enjoying myself, but something felt off. And then I spotted a little brown crab near the edge of a river. It was a Mudcrab!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled It Aint An iElder Scrolls/i Game Until I Kill A Mudcrab
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Suddenly, I was much more interested. “This is a true Elder Scrolls game,” I thought to myself as I brutally killed it and like ten other crabs nearby. Isn’t odd what we connect with a franchise. I stopped playing Elder Scrolls Blades only after a few days and thinking back to why, I don’t remember seeing a Mudcrab. I know that, according to this wiki page, Mudcrabs ARE in the game. But I never saw one. The “Time-To-Mudcrab” stat was far too high in that game. Meanwhile, in games like Skyrim, you can be killing a Mudcrab in less than 20 minutes if you know where to look. Probably sooner, honestly!

G/O Media may get a commission
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3" 4K OLED Laptop i7 16GB RAM 1TB SSD
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3" 4K OLED Laptop i7 16GB RAM 1TB SSD

In fact, I’d love to see that become a new speedrunning category: Time To Mudcrab. Finally, these little, disgusting crabs can be useful for a change. Well, that one Mudcrab who bought and sold stuff was useful, now that I think about it...

Related Stories

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

A Lot of Work Went Into Making Dinos Fight In Primal Rage

Sony Lists 10 PS4 Games That Won't Run On PS5

The Best Dreamcast Games

DISCUSSION

ssreset
SSReset

You should stop picking on the scrub crabs and move on to the big boy ones. (Sound and Foul Language Warning)