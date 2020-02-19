Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Isometric Cities Are The Best Cities

Luke Plunkett
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Plarium Global is a mobile games studio whose art department in Kharkiv is responsible for loads of pretty environments and cool character design.

I know mobile games are 99% trash, but there’s something about the isometric art style so many strategy games use use that just gets me wishing more titles on other platforms would employ it. Only without the predatory pricing.

You can see more 0f the Plarium team’s stuff here.

