It’s hard to deny the appeal of a PlayStation 4 Pro, especially for those of us still playing on 1080p TV’s or those of us enjoying games with performance modes. The moment I changed that one setting and experienced combat in a smooth 60 frames per second in God of War, there was no way I could go back to the default frame rate of 30. But back when the PS4 Pro was initially revealed in September of 2016, there were a lot of mixed reactions. For me, it felt a bit odd to introduce an updated version of a system halfway into its lifecycle. I sat down with Chris Person and Heather Alexandra to talk about whether or not it’s time to at least start considering an upgrade now or keep holding off.

Are you on the cutting edge with the Gundam PC setup, or have plenty of space on that fancy entertainment center for the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro? Are you in no rush and coasting on a more humble setup in the meantime? Let me know what you think down below.