10 Ironheart Cameos That Make Too Much Sense Not To Happen

On June 24, 2025, the legacy of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) continues with the debut of Marvel’s limited series Ironheart on Disney+. We’ve been waiting for this passing of the repulsor glove since we first saw young Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) create a vibranium detector as a school project in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’re really excited to see how Marvel intends to bring Ironheart into its wider world, and excitedly hoping this’ll involve a whole range of cameos. Here are the Marvel characters we really want to see showing up in Ironheart’s first season.

In the two trailers released so far, we’ve seen Riri playing with magic, talking to a holographic A.I. companion of her own making, and piloting some of the slickest iron armor since Stark was telling Thanos exactly who he is. But we haven’t seen her interacting with the wider world of the MCU. While some of the Marvel characters I’d love to see appear in Ironheart are admittedly for fan service reasons, there are choices that could both strengthen Marvel’s efforts at establishing its new era, and pay homage to the comic books where Ironheart originated.

These are the ten characters I’d love Marvel have pop up in its first (and likely only) Ironheart season.