New Ironheart Trailer Unveils Magic Suit And New J.A.R.V.I.S. For Riri Williams

Marvel’s upcoming miniseries Ironheart may only have six episodes, but its latest trailer proves it’s going to pack in all of the magic and machinery it can. In a newly released trailer, we not only get to see Riri Williams’ latest suit, but we also see her unique take on an Iron Man favorite.

The show’s first trailer laid out almost everything we needed to know about the upcoming season. We saw Williams (Dominique Thorne) proving her genius to Parker “The Hood” Robbins (Anthony Ramos) in a life-threatening test, we heard her coyly describe her time in Wakanda during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as “an internship abroad,” and we also got a look at some of the cool suits she’ll be piloting. This new trailer is shorter but reveals two major additions: a magic-infused suit and her own spin on Tony Stark’s J.A.R.V.I.S.

After hearing Williams say she needs to think outside the box, we see a crimson-colored explosion of the same magical sigils we’ve seen sorcerers like Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) wield. We later get a glimpse of someone actually drawing those symbols and of Williams inside a suit that gets ensconced in those sigils. We don’t know yet who introduces her to this magic, but I’m praying to the MCU gods that somehow Wanda makes a surprise return to give our new iron-clad hero a lesson in multiversal magic.

Another cool part of the trailer is Williams building her own version of J.A.R.V.I.S. in the likeness of her best friend, played by This Is Us actress Lyric Ross. Since Ross’s character is memorialized in a mural with Williams’s late father, it’s safe to assume she’s dead and that this is Williams’s way of keeping her memory alive, whether she did so consciously or subconsciously. In the comics, Ross’s character is named Natalie, and her AI counterpart is dubbed N.A.T.A.L.I.E. This, and the profound quote from Williams’s father about taking something apart to really know what it’s made of, provides Ironheart the emotional core that gives its fantastical action human stakes.

Ironheart will have a three-episode world premiere on June 24 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.