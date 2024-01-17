Every Marvel TV Show, Ranked From Awful To Sublime

The MCU shows no signs of getting any smaller, does it? After 2023 and 2024 offered up a mixed bag of great shows (Loki Season 2), middling filler shows (Secret Invasion), and new standard bearers (X-Men ‘97), it’s time to see where the latest inclusions sit in our ranking, from worst to best, of the whopping 30 Marvel shows that have premiered since 2013. Prepare for some ambitious Netflix fare, Disney+ franchise properties, reimagined origin stories like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and those not-so-hot titles, too. Dig in and let the non-superpowered fighting commence.
This story originally appeared on The A.V. Club but has been updated on Kotaku.