Spider-Man 2's New Web Wings Make It Feel Like A Proper Sequel
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

We Finally Have Our First Look At Beyond The Spider-Verse

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Entertainment

We Finally Have Our First Look At Beyond The Spider-Verse

The animated sequel is a ways out, but at least it’s finally real

spider-man
By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Miles hangs on the side of a train.
Image: Sony

It’s wild to think that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was at one point supposed to have come out over a year ago, but we’re only now, in 2025, getting our first look at the animated sequel. The third Spider-Verse film has had reported development challenges that have pushed it from its projected 2024 release date, but we now know we’ll finally see the conclusion of Miles and Gwen’s multiverse adventure on June 4, 2027.

Advertisement

Oof, writing that date made my heart hurt a little bit. Creating an animated movie as elaborate and artful as the Spider-Verse films is no easy task, and it sounds like the team needed the extra time to get the film out the door. 2024 was probably a bit too bold a projected date to begin with, but it doesn’t mean the wait will be any easier, though it still won’t be as long as the wait between the first and second films which came out in 2018 and 2023, respectively. The release date announcement came as part of a Cinemacon presentation, which included the first footage from the film. Unfortunately, I can’t show you that because it was not released to the public. However, Sony did release a few still images from the trailer that don’t tell us much that we didn’t already know, but they’re still pretty to look at.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

Miles Morales

Miles Morales

Miles hangs upside down.
Image: Sony

The first image is the most simple. We see Miles Morales in his Spider-Man suit, hanging upside down and without his mask. He appears to be in some kind of multiverse void and has a sad expression on his face. Which is valid, because that poor boy didn’t have much to smile about by the end of Across the Spider-Verse.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

Spider-Man doing what a spider can

Spider-Man doing what a spider can

Miles hangs onto the side of a train.
Image: Sony

Next, we have another image of Miles, but now in his full suit and hanging on the side of what looks like a train moving through a city. In classic Spider-Verse fashion, it’s vibrant, distorted, and will absolutely look incredible in motion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

The Prowler

The Prowler

The Prowler prepares to bring down his claw on something.
Image: Sony

Miles’ multiverse variant, who took on the role of the Prowler instead of Spider-Man, made his debut at the end of Across the Spider-Verse. As expected, it looks like he’ll be a villain throughout Beyond the Spider-Verse, adding to the growing list of people who have it out for our hero, alongside The Spot and Spider-Man 2099. These movies have juggled a lot of characters before, but Beyond the Spider-Verse looks like it will be a pretty busy story, even by Spider-Verse standards.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

Miles vs. Miles

Miles vs. Miles

Miles hangs onto a wall above the Prowler.
Image: Sony

Here, we see Miles and his villainous counterpart facing off in what looks to be some kind of multiverse void.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

Gwen and Miles reunited

Gwen and Miles reunited

Gwen approaches Miles on top of a crane.
Image: Sony

This last image is probably the most significant of the five Sony has released thus far. Miles and Gwen are shown reuniting, perched on top of what looks like a crane. Miles seems to still be hurt after feeling betrayed by Gwen and the rest of the Spider-Society, and it looks like she’s trying to console him.

Advertisement


Hopefully, Sony releases the trailer for the rest of us plebs who couldn’t make it to Cinemacon. But also, maybe it’s fine if we don’t see Beyond the Spider-Verse for a bit. Two years is a long wait, so let me forget that it’s coming for a bit, then come back when we’re six months out and there’s reason to be excited again.

Advertisement

7 / 7