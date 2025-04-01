We Finally Have Our First Look At Beyond The Spider-Verse

It’s wild to think that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was at one point supposed to have come out over a year ago, but we’re only now, in 2025, getting our first look at the animated sequel. The third Spider-Verse film has had reported development challenges that have pushed it from its projected 2024 release date, but we now know we’ll finally see the conclusion of Miles and Gwen’s multiverse adventure on June 4, 2027.

Oof, writing that date made my heart hurt a little bit. Creating an animated movie as elaborate and artful as the Spider-Verse films is no easy task, and it sounds like the team needed the extra time to get the film out the door. 2024 was probably a bit too bold a projected date to begin with, but it doesn’t mean the wait will be any easier, though it still won’t be as long as the wait between the first and second films which came out in 2018 and 2023, respectively. The release date announcement came as part of a Cinemacon presentation, which included the first footage from the film. Unfortunately, I can’t show you that because it was not released to the public. However, Sony did release a few still images from the trailer that don’t tell us much that we didn’t already know, but they’re still pretty to look at.