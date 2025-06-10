Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Get It Done

Upgrade All Your Skills In inZOI For The Ultimate Power Fantasy

Spending time improving your Zoi's skills leads to a satisfying and fulfilling life for them but carpal tunnel for you

By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An office space in inZOI.
Screenshot: Krafton

As a life simulation game with limitless potential, you could very well craft a version of yourself in inZoi without social anxiety—a version of you that excels in your dream job, a chance to live vicariously through your virtual character. At least, that’s how I usually play. But to reach such a point, you require a firm understanding of the skills in inZoi, along with how to improve each of them!

Upgrading all of the skills in inZoi

A player character improving their Media Production skill in inZOI.
Screenshot: Krafton / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
There are currently seventeen active skills available in inZOI, with more to come. For instance, the Parenting skill is not yet available in Early Access, though it’s coming in a future content update, as you can read parenting books that will increase the skill passively. For now, we’ll focus on those we can upgrade here and now:

Art

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: You can upgrade the Art skill by painting on an easel or a mural space, or appreciating art at a gallery or another Zoi’s house.
Charm

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: You can upgrade the Charm skill by engaging in romantic conversations or reading speech-related books.
Coffee Craft

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: Coffee Craft is, as its name suggests, solely revolving around the art of making coffee and, as such, is upgraded by brewing coffee.
Cooking

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: To improve your Cooking skill, spend some time in the kitchen, either cooking meals or experimenting with new recipes.
Creativity

  • Ages: Children
  • Upgrade: Children can improve their Creativity skill by playing instruments, drawing, painting, and playing video games.
Critical Thinking

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: To improve the Critical Thinking skill, spend time writing, studying, solving puzzles, or reading logic books.
Fitness

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: The Fitness skill improves easily over time by focusing on treadmills, yoga mats, and fitness machines.
Gardening

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: You can improve Gardening by…gardening. If you have a bonsai tree in your house, tending to that also improves your skill.
Housework

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: Spend a bit of time each day cleaning, repairing, refurbishing, or crafting furniture to upgrade the Housework skill.
Instrument

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: By playing instruments or composing music, you’ll slowly increase your Instrument level over time.
Media Production

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: Editing videos, taking photographs, and selling videos can help increase the Media Production skill line.
Motor Development

  • Ages: Children
  • Upgrade: For children, spending time working out on a treadmill, using a yoga mat, or playing with a ball will gradually increase their Motor Development skill.
Performance

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade:

Programming

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: To upgrade Programming, a Young Adult and up can play video games or practice programming on a computer.
Responsibility

  • Ages: Children
  • Upgrade: Children will increase their Responsibility skill by completing self-directed tasks, including cleaning.
Rhetoric

  • Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
  • Upgrade: Greeting other Zois, engaging in casual conversations, and offering advice can lead to plentiful boosts in Rhetoric.
Social

  • Ages: Children
  • Upgrade: Children will slowly improve their Social skill by talking and interacting with friends.
inZOI is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. It’s still early days, as the life simulation launched in Early Access, but fans seem smitten with the Sims-alternative already.