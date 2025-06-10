Upgrade All Your Skills In inZOI For The Ultimate Power Fantasy

As a life simulation game with limitless potential, you could very well craft a version of yourself in inZoi without social anxiety—a version of you that excels in your dream job, a chance to live vicariously through your virtual character. At least, that’s how I usually play. But to reach such a point, you require a firm understanding of the skills in inZoi, along with how to improve each of them!

Upgrading all of the skills in inZoi

There are currently seventeen active skills available in inZOI, with more to come. For instance, the Parenting skill is not yet available in Early Access, though it’s coming in a future content update, as you can read parenting books that will increase the skill passively. For now, we’ll focus on those we can upgrade here and now:

Art

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: You can upgrade the Art skill by painting on an easel or a mural space, or appreciating art at a gallery or another Zoi’s house.

Charm

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: You can upgrade the Charm skill by engaging in romantic conversations or reading speech-related books.

Coffee Craft

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: Coffee Craft is, as its name suggests, solely revolving around the art of making coffee and, as such, is upgraded by brewing coffee.

Cooking

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: To improve your Cooking skill, spend some time in the kitchen, either cooking meals or experimenting with new recipes.

Creativity

Ages: Children

Upgrade: Children can improve their Creativity skill by playing instruments, drawing, painting, and playing video games.

Critical Thinking

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: To improve the Critical Thinking skill, spend time writing, studying, solving puzzles, or reading logic books.

Fitness

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: The Fitness skill improves easily over time by focusing on treadmills, yoga mats, and fitness machines.

Gardening

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: You can improve Gardening by…gardening. If you have a bonsai tree in your house, tending to that also improves your skill.

Housework

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: Spend a bit of time each day cleaning, repairing, refurbishing, or crafting furniture to upgrade the Housework skill.

Instrument

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: By playing instruments or composing music, you’ll slowly increase your Instrument level over time.

Media Production

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: Editing videos, taking photographs, and selling videos can help increase the Media Production skill line.

Motor Development

Ages: Children

Upgrade: For children, spending time working out on a treadmill, using a yoga mat, or playing with a ball will gradually increase their Motor Development skill.

Performance

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Programming

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: To upgrade Programming, a Young Adult and up can play video games or practice programming on a computer.

Responsibility

Ages: Children

Upgrade: Children will increase their Responsibility skill by completing self-directed tasks, including cleaning.

Rhetoric

Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder

Upgrade: Greeting other Zois, engaging in casual conversations, and offering advice can lead to plentiful boosts in Rhetoric.

Social

Ages: Children

Upgrade: Children will slowly improve their Social skill by talking and interacting with friends.

inZOI is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. It’s still early days, as the life simulation launched in Early Access, but fans seem smitten with the Sims-alternative already.