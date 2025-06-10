Upgrade All Your Skills In inZOI For The Ultimate Power Fantasy

As a life simulation game with limitless potential, you could very well craft a version of yourself in inZoi without social anxiety—a version of you that excels in your dream job, a chance to live vicariously through your virtual character. At least, that’s how I usually play. But to reach such a point, you require a firm understanding of the skills in inZoi, along with how to improve each of them!
Upgrading all of the skills in inZoi
There are currently seventeen active skills available in inZOI, with more to come. For instance, the Parenting skill is not yet available in Early Access, though it’s coming in a future content update, as you can read parenting books that will increase the skill passively. For now, we’ll focus on those we can upgrade here and now:
Art
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: You can upgrade the Art skill by painting on an easel or a mural space, or appreciating art at a gallery or another Zoi’s house.
Charm
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: You can upgrade the Charm skill by engaging in romantic conversations or reading speech-related books.
Coffee Craft
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: Coffee Craft is, as its name suggests, solely revolving around the art of making coffee and, as such, is upgraded by brewing coffee.
Cooking
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: To improve your Cooking skill, spend some time in the kitchen, either cooking meals or experimenting with new recipes.
Creativity
- Ages: Children
- Upgrade: Children can improve their Creativity skill by playing instruments, drawing, painting, and playing video games.
Critical Thinking
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: To improve the Critical Thinking skill, spend time writing, studying, solving puzzles, or reading logic books.
Fitness
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: The Fitness skill improves easily over time by focusing on treadmills, yoga mats, and fitness machines.
Gardening
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: You can improve Gardening by…gardening. If you have a bonsai tree in your house, tending to that also improves your skill.
Housework
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: Spend a bit of time each day cleaning, repairing, refurbishing, or crafting furniture to upgrade the Housework skill.
Instrument
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: By playing instruments or composing music, you’ll slowly increase your Instrument level over time.
Media Production
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: Editing videos, taking photographs, and selling videos can help increase the Media Production skill line.
Motor Development
- Ages: Children
- Upgrade: For children, spending time working out on a treadmill, using a yoga mat, or playing with a ball will gradually increase their Motor Development skill.
Performance
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade:
Programming
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: To upgrade Programming, a Young Adult and up can play video games or practice programming on a computer.
Responsibility
- Ages: Children
- Upgrade: Children will increase their Responsibility skill by completing self-directed tasks, including cleaning.
Rhetoric
- Ages: Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged Adult, Elder
- Upgrade: Greeting other Zois, engaging in casual conversations, and offering advice can lead to plentiful boosts in Rhetoric.
Social
- Ages: Children
- Upgrade: Children will slowly improve their Social skill by talking and interacting with friends.
inZOI is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. It’s still early days, as the life simulation launched in Early Access, but fans seem smitten with the Sims-alternative already.