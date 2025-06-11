Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Crash Course

All The Ways Your People Can Die In inZOI

A life simulation wouldn’t be complete without an untimely demise

By
Brandon Morgan
A Zoi arguing with another in inZoi.
Image: Krafton
You’ve probably heard the horror stories about people running down children in inZoi. Well, the developer quickly put a stop to that glaring issue. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still kill a Zoi in other ways. At least, those you control. You can’t murder, and the studio said they’d never include such a mechanic. But there are workarounds if you’re feeling nefarious.

How to kill a Zoi

Two cars on the street in inZOI.
Screenshot: Krafton
The easiest way in inZoi to kill another Zoi is to create a second character, add them to your family, and then position them so very precariously in the middle of the street. With your main character, hop into a vehicle and put the pedal to the metal. Since you can directly control your character using WASD, you can control the vehicle’s path and ram into a secondary Zoi.

However, and once again, this only works for the Zois under your care. You cannot run down an NPC, for example, or a child any longer.

Alternatively, you can arrange an unfortunate accident in which your Zoi passes away due to electrocution, a house fire, or starvation. Okay, so the last one isn’t precisely an accident. But you can continue using old, broken appliances that may lead to a kitchen incident, and if your Zoi doesn’t move away quickly enough (such as when you turn off autonomy), they’ll likely perish in the blaze.

All the ways a Zoi can die in inZoi

An in-game guide overview of fire hazards in inZOI.
Screenshot: Krafton
There are several currently available ways in which a Zoi may perish, including:

Car accidents

  • Should another Zoi ram your current Zoi with their vehicle, either in a car accident or a pedestrian accident, it may lead to an untimely death.
Fire

  • Due to an accident or a busted appliance, a fire can break out in a kitchen and lead to severe injury or death.
Fall damage

  • Should your Zoi slip on a wet surface, the ensuing fall may lead to death.

Starvation

  • Ignoring your Zoi’s needs, specifically their hunger, can lead to starvation over time.
Sleep deprivation

  • Once again, ignoring a need and refusing to allow your Zoi to sleep will lead to sleep deprivation and, in time, death.
Electrocution

  • In the same way as a fire may break out, using a broken appliance or attempting to hack into an ATM may lead to electrocution.
Old age

  • Zois will pass away due to old age, though the age in question varies between characters.
inZOI is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.