All The Ways Your People Can Die In inZOI

You’ve probably heard the horror stories about people running down children in inZoi. Well, the developer quickly put a stop to that glaring issue. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still kill a Zoi in other ways. At least, those you control. You can’t murder, and the studio said they’d never include such a mechanic. But there are workarounds if you’re feeling nefarious.

How to kill a Zoi

The easiest way in inZoi to kill another Zoi is to create a second character, add them to your family, and then position them so very precariously in the middle of the street. With your main character, hop into a vehicle and put the pedal to the metal. Since you can directly control your character using WASD, you can control the vehicle’s path and ram into a secondary Zoi.

However, and once again, this only works for the Zois under your care. You cannot run down an NPC, for example, or a child any longer.

Alternatively, you can arrange an unfortunate accident in which your Zoi passes away due to electrocution, a house fire, or starvation. Okay, so the last one isn’t precisely an accident. But you can continue using old, broken appliances that may lead to a kitchen incident, and if your Zoi doesn’t move away quickly enough (such as when you turn off autonomy), they’ll likely perish in the blaze.

All the ways a Zoi can die in inZoi

There are several currently available ways in which a Zoi may perish, including:

Car accidents

Should another Zoi ram your current Zoi with their vehicle, either in a car accident or a pedestrian accident, it may lead to an untimely death.

Fire

Due to an accident or a busted appliance, a fire can break out in a kitchen and lead to severe injury or death.

Fall damage

Should your Zoi slip on a wet surface, the ensuing fall may lead to death.

Starvation

Ignoring your Zoi’s needs, specifically their hunger, can lead to starvation over time.

Sleep deprivation

Once again, ignoring a need and refusing to allow your Zoi to sleep will lead to sleep deprivation and, in time, death.

Electrocution

In the same way as a fire may break out, using a broken appliance or attempting to hack into an ATM may lead to electrocution.

Old age

Zois will pass away due to old age, though the age in question varies between characters.

inZOI is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.