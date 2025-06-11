All The Ways Your People Can Die In inZOI

You’ve probably heard the horror stories about people running down children in inZoi. Well, the developer quickly put a stop to that glaring issue. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still kill a Zoi in other ways. At least, those you control. You can’t murder, and the studio said they’d never include such a mechanic. But there are workarounds if you’re feeling nefarious.
How to kill a Zoi
The easiest way in inZoi to kill another Zoi is to create a second character, add them to your family, and then position them so very precariously in the middle of the street. With your main character, hop into a vehicle and put the pedal to the metal. Since you can directly control your character using WASD, you can control the vehicle’s path and ram into a secondary Zoi.
However, and once again, this only works for the Zois under your care. You cannot run down an NPC, for example, or a child any longer.
Alternatively, you can arrange an unfortunate accident in which your Zoi passes away due to electrocution, a house fire, or starvation. Okay, so the last one isn’t precisely an accident. But you can continue using old, broken appliances that may lead to a kitchen incident, and if your Zoi doesn’t move away quickly enough (such as when you turn off autonomy), they’ll likely perish in the blaze.
All the ways a Zoi can die in inZoi
There are several currently available ways in which a Zoi may perish, including:
Car accidents
- Should another Zoi ram your current Zoi with their vehicle, either in a car accident or a pedestrian accident, it may lead to an untimely death.
Fire
- Due to an accident or a busted appliance, a fire can break out in a kitchen and lead to severe injury or death.
Fall damage
- Should your Zoi slip on a wet surface, the ensuing fall may lead to death.
Starvation
- Ignoring your Zoi’s needs, specifically their hunger, can lead to starvation over time.
Sleep deprivation
- Once again, ignoring a need and refusing to allow your Zoi to sleep will lead to sleep deprivation and, in time, death.
Electrocution
- In the same way as a fire may break out, using a broken appliance or attempting to hack into an ATM may lead to electrocution.
Old age
- Zois will pass away due to old age, though the age in question varies between characters.
inZOI is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.