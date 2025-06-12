How To Date And Marry Your Way To Your Soul Zoi In InZOI

You may never find love in real life, but in a life simulation game like inZOI, it’s still a possibility! It’s a small chance, but it’s still possible. If you crave that feeling, desire the virtual romance looming outside your doorstep, then we can help. With a few style tips, a couple of pieces of advice, and maybe, just maybe, we can help you date and get married in inZOI!

How to date

Unlike the real world (totally!), you’ll likely choose your romantic interest in inZOI by their looks. After all, it’s a little more challenging to assess a virtual character’s interests without first noticing their appearance. Once you find a prospective candidate, walk up and say “hello.” Start small. Lean into small talk, discussing daily life, chitchat, and humorous topics to break the ice. In time, you’ll notice they’re more receptive to deeper topics.

Now is when you drop the bomb and invest in Romance interactions, which include a variety of options, such as:

Pickup lines

Discovering similarities

Complimenting them

Outright telling them you want to get to know them better

Kissing their forehead

Maybe don’t kiss a random person you just met until they’re more open to you though, yeah?

All that said, avoid friend-zoning yourself. There are multiple relationship types in inZOI, and a romantic one isn’t always the most common. When it comes to selecting dialogue options, opt for those with the heart symbol if you want to steer the conversation in a more sensual direction.

Lastly, talking is only one small part of the process. Don’t forget to use your Smartphone and the Event app to plan Dates!

How to get married

Marriage only becomes possible in inZOI after a rather condensed relationship journey. After you take the time to get to know another Zoi, asking them to date you and enter into a relationship, you must continue working at building their status with you. Eventually, you’ll reach “True Love,” which is the first step. After that, speak to your significant other Zoi, and select “Ask Them to Marry You,” which then leads to your engagement. Congrats!

Well, not quite congrats yet, as they must say ‘yes’ first, and there’s a possibility they outright reject your proposal. It’s unlikely, but it happens. Once you’re engaged, speak to the Zoi again to either “Get Married” immediately while skipping all the pomp, or use the Events tab in your Smartphone to plan the wedding. It’ll be a majestic affair, we’re sure!

inZOI is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.