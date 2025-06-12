Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Crash Course

How To Date And Marry Your Way To Your Soul Zoi In InZOI

Getting out of that awkward stage of your life and learning how to date and marry can be a boon

By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A young couple kissing in inZOI.
Image: inZOI Studio

You may never find love in real life, but in a life simulation game like inZOI, it’s still a possibility! It’s a small chance, but it’s still possible. If you crave that feeling, desire the virtual romance looming outside your doorstep, then we can help. With a few style tips, a couple of pieces of advice, and maybe, just maybe, we can help you date and get married in inZOI!

Suggested Reading

10 Ironheart Cameos That Make Too Much Sense Not To Happen
Expect A Long Journey Restoring Landscapes In RoadCraft
Every Positive And Negative Scale-Bearing Merchant Deal In Nightreign
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

10 Ironheart Cameos That Make Too Much Sense Not To Happen
Expect A Long Journey Restoring Landscapes In RoadCraft
Every Positive And Negative Scale-Bearing Merchant Deal In Nightreign
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

How to date

The info available on relationships in inZOI.
Screenshot: inZOI Studio / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Related Content

All The Ways Your People Can Die In inZOI
Upgrade All Your Skills In inZOI For The Ultimate Power Fantasy

Related Content

All The Ways Your People Can Die In inZOI
Upgrade All Your Skills In inZOI For The Ultimate Power Fantasy

Unlike the real world (totally!), you’ll likely choose your romantic interest in inZOI by their looks. After all, it’s a little more challenging to assess a virtual character’s interests without first noticing their appearance. Once you find a prospective candidate, walk up and say “hello.” Start small. Lean into small talk, discussing daily life, chitchat, and humorous topics to break the ice. In time, you’ll notice they’re more receptive to deeper topics.

Advertisement

Now is when you drop the bomb and invest in Romance interactions, which include a variety of options, such as:

  • Pickup lines
  • Discovering similarities
  • Complimenting them
  • Outright telling them you want to get to know them better
  • Kissing their forehead

Maybe don’t kiss a random person you just met until they’re more open to you though, yeah?

Advertisement

All that said, avoid friend-zoning yourself. There are multiple relationship types in inZOI, and a romantic one isn’t always the most common. When it comes to selecting dialogue options, opt for those with the heart symbol if you want to steer the conversation in a more sensual direction.

Lastly, talking is only one small part of the process. Don’t forget to use your Smartphone and the Event app to plan Dates!

Advertisement

How to get married

A budding relationship in inZOI.
Screenshot: inZOI Studio / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Marriage only becomes possible in inZOI after a rather condensed relationship journey. After you take the time to get to know another Zoi, asking them to date you and enter into a relationship, you must continue working at building their status with you. Eventually, you’ll reach “True Love,” which is the first step. After that, speak to your significant other Zoi, and select “Ask Them to Marry You,” which then leads to your engagement. Congrats!

Well, not quite congrats yet, as they must say ‘yes’ first, and there’s a possibility they outright reject your proposal. It’s unlikely, but it happens. Once you’re engaged, speak to the Zoi again to either “Get Married” immediately while skipping all the pomp, or use the Events tab in your Smartphone to plan the wedding. It’ll be a majestic affair, we’re sure!

Advertisement

inZOI is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.