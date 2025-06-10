How To Use Inzoi's Ambitions To Help Your Character Live A Fantastic Life

As an open-ended life simulation, you could spend hours carefully and meticulously planning out your Zoi’s life down to the smallest of details in inZOI. You could take an hour to craft a Zoi in the creator, but none of it matters if you don’t have some sort of goal. Otherwise, you’re just going to wander aimlessly throughout the world. That’s why the game offers Ambitions, which give your Zoi purpose.
How Ambitions work
Let’s break Ambitions down! An Ambition is a long-term goal your Zoi would like to accomplish within the span of a lifetime. You can spend an entire game working toward a singular goal or rush through and then change your Ambition as your Zoi ages.
That’s right, you can change your Ambitions anytime you want! Open up your Zoi Card (Hotkey: O)—the icon in the bottom right corner that looks like a passport—and then select the edit icon beside the Ambitions box in the top left corner of the card HUD. From here, choose ‘Change Ambitions’ at the bottom.
To complete an Ambition organically instead of swapping them out frequently, focus on completing the numerous goals within each level. They typically have two to three goals, such as buying furniture, reading a specific number of books, painting on an easel so many times, and earning money.
All Ambitions in inZoi
Most of the game’s Ambitions coincide with a specific playstyle and personality traits, and you’ll find each Ambition offers two to three paths you can take if you’d like to further specialize your character. For instance, under the Creative Expression Ambition, you could become a world-renowned singer or opt for the secluded life of a famous painter.
Career Success
- Next Gen Leader
- Competent Talent
Contribute to Community
- Philanthropist
- Cheerful Neighbor
Creative Expression
- Great Painter
- Voice of Heaven
- Pro Musician
Family Happiness
- Loving Family
- Parenting Expert
Financial Success
- Wealth
- Luxury Mansion
Harmony and Peace
- Plant Lover
- Tranquil Mind
Knowledge and Learning
- Walking Encyclopedia
- Knowledge Seeker
Romantic Relationship
- Nation’s Sweetheart
- Partners in Love
Social Disorder
- Notorious Villain
- Famous Hacker
Stay Healthy
- Fitness Master
- Neat Frank
- Master Chef
inZOI is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.