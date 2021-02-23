Internet Unites For Amazing Wii Shop Channel Jam Session

Screenshot : Alex Moukala

Composer, musician, and YouTuber Alex Moukala let loose a funky, bass-tastic remix of the Nintendo Wii theme music on Twitter yesterday and then invited other artists to do the same. The result is an impromptu jam session full of super-talented people showing their love for one of gaming’s quirkiest songs.



Moukala, whose music has been featured in trailers for movies like Avengers: Endgame, and who can frequently be spotted over on his YouTube channel breaking down his favorite video game soundtracks, kicked things off by adding a funky new bassline to the Wii console’s home menu music.

The Italian composer then called on others to join in, sharing the necessary sound files for them to contribute their own music. “I think this would sound even better with more instruments, so I invite any musician to join me and post their take with a #MiiChannelJam hashtag!”

It didn’t take long for lots of other musicians, including some responsible for amazing video game music of their own, to respond:

Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes also joined in, as did Celeste and Sackboy: A Big Adventure composer Lena Raine, both of whom added their own synthy spins:

The jam session kept going. Violinist and composer Jeff Ball, who’s worked on Steven Universe and also made music for several games including Timespinner, added his own disco-y take:



Currently, each track is separate, but Moukala says he may look at compiling them into a single remix later in the week. For now, it’s just really cool to see so many talented artists riffing on a gaming classic. The internet! Sometimes it doesn’t suck and is in fact very awesome. Wrote Moukala, “This right here is the Videogame Music equivalent to a Sea Shanty and I love it!”

