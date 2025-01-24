Upgrade Your Outfits To Become A True Infinity Nikki Fashionista

Infinity Nikki can be a pretty cozy, dress-em-up game, but it’s also a gacha through and through. You’ll spend plenty of time farming for materials, crafting items, and leveling up multiple systems. And even the clothes and outfits you acquire can be upgraded in a couple of ways.

What complicates things is that both upgrade mechanics have different purposes and much different requirements. One is very functional and will make certain gameplay elements easier, while the other is all about overhauling the look of your outfits. So let’s dive into how to upgrade your threads to explore new heights of style.

One way to upgrade clothing in Infinity Nikki is with a Glow Up, which will improve its stats. A piece’s best stat will see the most improvement, so you can rest assured that your Elegant hair will come out with a much higher Elegant stat. The primary reason to interact with this mechanic is to increase how many points your clothing scores during Styling Challenges.

Each Glow Up will require a certain amount of Bling, Threads of Purity, and Shiny Bubbles. The amount needed for each will increase each time you go through with an upgrade. Furthermore, a piece’s rarity will also affect how many resources are required.

Evolution

Another method of upgrading is called Evolution, and its sole purpose is to unlock a recolor of an outfit. There isn’t a gameplay advantage for doing this as stats remain the same as the original look. Any 4-star outfit will only have a single recolor to evolve into, but those with a 5-star rarity have three.

The requirements to go through an Evolution are dependent on a few factors. Ability Outfits you craft during the main quest line need the following:

A duplicate of each item that makes the outfit

Bling

Threads of Purity

Calm Thoughts

Any Ability Outfits you acquire from a banner can also evolve, but they’ll just need a duplicate set. That might sound easy at first, however, you’ll need to get these duplicate items from the banners as well. Time and a little bit of luck will be necessary to get enough of the items. Don’t be surprised if you’re suddenly tempted to fork over a bit of cash to get crystals and make more pulls on the banner.

Outfits with a 5-star rarity are the most difficult to evolve. They can go through the process a total of three times, with only the final recolor requiring a set of duplicates. The first two evolutions will instead require a Heartshine to unlock the new duds. Heartshines are solely unlocked through the Deep Echoes mechanic of each banner, which rewards you with items for making various amounts of pulls. You can look forward to getting them after making around 180 pulls. Additionally, Heartshines are unique to each banner. If you complete a 5-star outfit and then decide to go for their evolved versions, you’ll need to grind out or pay for a lot of crystals.



Infinity Nikki can be downright overwhelming with its many systems, especially if you’re new to Gachas. Hopefully you have a better understanding of how to upgrade outfits so you can ace those Styling Challenges and look damn good while doing mundane activities.



