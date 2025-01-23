Infinity Nikki: Every Method For Getting New Outfits

With a sizeable open world to explore, a multitude of quests to complete, and tons of minigames, it’s easy to forget that Infinity Nikki is a dress-up game at its heart. Everything here revolves around fashion and that means you’ll always be on the lookout for new clothes.

This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real

This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real

The good news is that there is an abundance to discover. Everything you do can reward you with outfits or sketches to craft clothing pieces. The bad news is that you’ll likely be overwhelmed by everything that’s offered. We’ve been there too, which is why we’re simplifying things and highlighting the different ways you can get more clothes.

Advertisement

Complete quests

Advertisement

As an open-world cozy game, you have a lot of freedom in what to do and when to do it. It’s perfectly fine to play this game at your own, comfortable pace. If you want to add more looks to your repertoire, I do recommend finishing up quests.

Completing quests will sometimes reward you with clothes or clothing sketches. The main storyline will give you Ability Outfit sketches and even full outfits for free. World Quests and Random Quests are meanwhile much shorter and might have rewards such as a sketch for a cute hat or an elegant necklace.

Advertisement

Find new clothes in glowing chests

Advertisement

There are plenty of clothes and sketches to earn as rewards or to buy with various kinds of currencies, but a lot can be found just by wandering the world. A good amount of clothing sketches can also be found in pink treasure chests in the open world.

That said, clothes do not drop from the Brown or Blue chests. Furthermore, not all the Pink Chests will have them either. Some provide you with Diamonds and Bling, while others include a sketch as well. You should aim to open any chests you come across anyway since there isn’t a visual tell for which have sketches.

Advertisement

Buy new threads from merchants and shops

Advertisement

Miraland is a world where clothing and fashion hold a lot of importance. Naturally, that also means they’re a hot commodity for merchants too. It’s worth checking out every shop and NPC merchant as many will be selling unique clothes.



This ranges from the shops open all the time to the ones that only appear during a specific time of day. From what I can tell, all clothing is limited stock and sold out once you’ve purchased them. This is a stark contrast to shops with crafting materials that will eventually restock over time.

Advertisement

Upgrade nodes in the Heart of Infinity

Advertisement

The Heart of Infinity fulfills the role of the game’s skill tree. You can spend Whimstars and Bling here to unlock ability enhancements and stat increases for Styling Challenges. More importantly, the Heart of Infinity also has exclusive sketches for Ability Outfits and individual clothing pieces to unlock.

Fortunately, you won’t be able to miss ability outfits since they’re all made available during the main story quests. The other individual pieces are typically set in between the ability enhancement and stat increase upgrades, so I suggest checking back now and then to see how much more can be unlocked.

Advertisement

Pull at the Surprise-O-Matic (if you dare)

Advertisement

After completing the prologue quest, you’ll travel to the town of Florawish. This is the primary setting for the first two chapters. You’ll have plenty of time to explore, but something sure to catch your eye is the Gumball-machine-looking device called the Surprise-O-Matic.

Acting like its own gacha banner with an exclusive item pool, the Surprise-O-Matic will drop a random piece of clothing every time you use it. The catch is that it costs 20,000 Bling to make a single pull. Additionally, there is no pity system to help you attain the rarer pieces. You could easily spend millions of Bling here before you get a 5-star piece. So spend wisely.

Advertisement

Pull the gacha banners

Advertisement

Speaking of gacha, that’s arguably the most prolific method of getting more clothing. Infinity Nikki runs a series of permanent and limited-time gacha banners that you can pull to get exclusive clothes from. Anything you get from the latter will feel the most special since you presumably won’t be able to get them again unless the banner returns.

The permanent and limited-time banners use specific currencies: Resonite Crystals and Revelation Crystals. They do have a pity system to guarantee you receive a certain rarity after a while, but it still operates mostly on chance. If you see a particular item you just have to get, I recommend grinding out for the appropriate crystals.

Advertisement

Use Stellarites at the in-game store

Advertisement

You’ll be able to exchange for Infinity Nikki’s various currencies through the in-game shop. This includes Diamonds, the aforementioned gacha-related crystals, and the premium currency known as Stellarite. This Store offers many things to buy with Stellarite, including exclusive outfits that can’t be unlocked elsewhere.

Many of these outfits are offered on a limited-time basis. They also cost between 60 and 2980 Stellarite, which roughly translates to $1-$45. Make sure to have a calculator out to help with the awkward bundle amounts and first-time double bonuses.

Advertisement

Infinity Nikki has a ton of clothing items to discover and craft. We’re sure to get even more outfits and maybe even more ways to unlock them once some big updates have rolled out. Needless to say, you’ll always have plenty of choices to make the right fit.