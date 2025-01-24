Infinity Nikki’s Seven Different Currencies, Explained

With a ton of stylish clothes to dress up in and a giant overworld to explore, Infinity Nikki offers plenty of fun looks and sightseeing to be had. But make no mistake, this is still a gacha game with limited-time cosmetics and the rare chance to get them. And another gacha hallmark that goes hand-in-hand with those is having to juggle multiple currencies. Infinity Nikki is no exception here.

Infinity Nikki has seven different currencies, with each one having specific uses. On top of all the other mechanics and features, this ends up being a lot of information to remember. It’s a bit of an abrupt surprise for a game that otherwise bills itself as being chill and cozy. There is no need to worry though! We’ve got you covered with a breakdown of every currency in Infinity Nikki along with their uses and how to get them.

Bling

Bling is the only currency that technically isn’t related to any gacha banners. It can be used on the Surprise-O-Matic, which is a separate gacha mechanic that’s accessible pretty early on. Bling can be used to purchase items and materials from merchants you encounter in-game. Upgrading outfits and Heart of Infinity nodes are also dependent on it.

Bling will be the currency you accumulate the most in terms of quantity. While everything else will be gathered in the hundreds and thousands, you’ll be able to surpass millions of Bling eventually. But in-game items and such do get pretty expensive, so it works out. . And don’t be surprised if you need to farm for some more Bling in the endgame.

In addition to quest rewards, Bling can be found all over the open world. You’re bound to find a lot simply by going out and exploring. Exchanging materials for some in the Realm of Escalation will be the go-to strategy for you later on.

Diamond

Perhaps the most important out of all the currencies, Diamond is used to purchase both Resonite and Revelation Crystals, which are needed to pull on the permanent and limited-time banners respectively. They can also be used for refilling Vital Energy, but I recommend trying to use them for Revelations Crystals only.

You won’t find Diamonds just laying around out in the wild, but there are many ways to earn a tiny amount here and there. Activating Warp Spires and opening chests will give you a nice amount early on. Play some more and you’ll receive them for leveling up, completing quests, and completing various challenges. No matter if you’re a F2P user or someone with a wallet at the ready, these are always worth getting more of.

Stellarite

Stellarite is the sole premium currency in Infinity Nikki, meaning you have to spend real money to obtain these. They can then be applied directly toward special outfits or some feature packs with HP recovery items. The more common use is to convert them into Diamonds with a one-to-one ratio. Although you can’t use your real money directly for the gacha banner pulls, there are only a couple of currencies you need to transfer around to do just that.

Remember that Stellarite is only obtainable with real money. You shouldn’t hold out hope that they’ll offer these in events or through special redeemable codes. The next couple of currencies are what you might see pop up in those situations.

Resonite Crystal

Infinity Nikki’s primary gacha banners are pulled by spending two types of crystals. Resonite Crystals are used specifically for the permanent Distant Sea banner. The outfits you can get here won’t be leaving, so you don’t need to feel too urgent when it comes to pulling for this banner.

Your primary method for obtaining these crystals is by trading in other currencies, namely Diamonds, Surging Ebb, and Tranquility Droplets. You can also earn some here and there by raising your Stylist Rank, Mira level, or by progressing through the free track of the Mira Journey battle pass. Pay attention to any upcoming events since those can give some out as rewards too.

Revelation Crystal

That brings us to the second and arguably more valuable crystal. Revelation Crystals are used to pull in the limited-time banners. Just like any other gacha, the idea will be to get as many of these as possible before using them all to hopefully get the item you want.

There will be temporary codes to redeem and the occasional mail reward offering some Revelation Crystals. Otherwise, you can get them by exchanging with other currencies or through the paid track of Mira Journey. If you’re looking to exchange but aren’t sure which crystals to go for, I recommend focusing on Revelation Crystals. The fact that these are only used for time-limited banners inherently makes them more valuable.

On a related note, you might also be wondering what the Limited-Time Revelation Crystals that come with events are. Limited-Time Revelation Crystals work the same way as the regular ones, but they’ll expire at the end of the current banner. This isn’t a common mechanic among gachas, although one of the developer’s previous works had this function. I suggest using these up before they expire. Even if the banner doesn’t interest you, it’s better to use them to get some new items than let them waste.

Tranquility Droplets

Whenever you pull from a banner and get a duplicate three-star outfit piece, you’ll receive Tranquility Droplets instead. They have their own tab in the Resonance store filled with materials and potions to buy. The catch is that every item on that tab has a monthly limit you can purchase. That being said, the best things to buy with them are Resonite or Revelation Crystals.

Surging Ebb

This currency works similarly to the previous one. Whenever you pull from a banner and get a duplicate four-star or five-star outfit piece, you’ll receive Surging Ebb. These also have a Resonance store tab, but with some different items and a handful of them not having a limit. Yes, you can trade these in for a limitless amount of Crystals. Just don’t expect to see this currency too often. Four-star and five-star outfit pieces are rarer to pull, and therefore rarer to get duplicates of.

For as cozy as Infinity Nikki is, you’ll still feel like a gacha accountant with all these different currencies. The good news is that there isn’t crazy combat or metas to keep up with in this game. You can take it at your own pace and just vibe with all the Fresh and Elegant clothes acquired during your journey. Play the game and grind for the stuff you want, but make sure to take some time to just ride some bikes and look cute doing it.

