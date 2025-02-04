Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle: How To Solve The Blessed Pearl Puzzle In Wat Mahathat

Ready to play some of the Nephilim mini-game with live, flesh and blood pieces?

Brian Barnett
Indiana Jones stares at something behind the camera.
Image: MachineGames / Kotaku

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is full of all kinds of puzzles, exploration, and intrigue. But it’s at its best when those experiences collide. Wat Mahathat, the ancient Buddhist temple in Thailand, is perhaps the best example of this. Once you reach it by boat (after you discover the entrance to the secret passage), you’ll be confronted with a familiar configuration: a room built to resemble the Nephilim game.

This PC Controller Has Replaced My DualSense Because It's So Damn Comfortable
How To Assemble Wins As Captain America In Marvel Rivals
Failed Amico Console's Best-Looking Game Finally Launching On Real Platforms
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

How to Solve the Blessed Pearl Puzzle in Wat Mahathat

After obtaining access to Wat Mahathat in the mission “The Blessed Pearl,” your path forward will be blocked by another Nephilim puzzle, like the one you found in the Hidden Temple.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle: How To Get The Gold Key In Vatican City
Indiana Jones And The Great Circle: How To Solve The ‘A Date To Remember’ Puzzle

Read More: Indiana Jones And The Great Circle: The Kotaku Review

This time you’ll have the villagers standing in for pieces. But even though the game board is much bigger, it operates just the same. Each time you place a piece down on a spot next to a tall, immobile totem, the totem will rotate 90 degrees counterclockwise.

Indy instructs villagers to stand in place on a large gaming board.
Screenshot: MachineGames / Kotaku

To start, look at a villager and have them stand on the spot in front of the totem on the right side. Next, have one stand to the right of the same totem.

After that, have one stand behind each of the two totems in the back of the room. Next, walk onto the board yourself and stand on the left side of the totem furthest back (which you just placed two villagers next to).

A villager standing in place on a large gameboard looks at the player.
Screenshot: MachineGames / Kotaku
Once you take your spot, the final totem will face the statue, solving the puzzle and allowing you to reach the innermost parts of the temple in search of the Blessed Pearl.

It’s not over yet, Indy. While you’ve gotten past this obstacle, you still need to outmaneuver Voss. Good luck!