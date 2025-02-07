How To Beat The Nephilim Mini-Game In Indiana Jones And The Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is full of all kinds of puzzles, exploration, pulp adventure and fascists who need to feel the sweet fist of justice. But while you won’t find the last one in the Nephilim temple in Siam, you will find a fun mini-game, one that can be a little confusing at first. So let’s go over the basics of Nephilim so you can get back to swinging punches at very bad people while uncovering forgotten chapters of history.

Before you can unlock the way to the stone in Siam, you’ll have to beat the Nephilim game. Begin by heading to the wall on the left side and pick up several pieces, which are sitting on a ledge.

Winning the Nephilim game is all about getting all the totems to face the statue. But with so many possible combinations, you can go through a lot of frustrating trial and error.

Take the pieces to the game board Then, while facing the large statue on the wall, place one piece in the lower left corner, adjacent to two totems. This will turn them 90 degrees counter-clockwise.

Next, place another game piece in the middle of the three totems, which will turn all of them again. Finally, place the last piece next to the lone totem situated closest to the statue. This will make them all face the wall on the right, which will open to reveal three more game pieces.

Pick the pieces up and place another one adjacent to the totem closest to the statue, then place one in the corner between two totems (bottom right corner while facing the statue).

Finally, place the final game piece on the left side, next to the lone totem. Now all the totems face the statue, which solves the puzzle and beats the Nephilim game. Get your camera ready!

Now that the game puzzle is complete, you certainly won’t have to deal with any unannounced visitors… right? Eh, you’ll get yourself out of there in no time, Indiana. Get out there and tell the world how great this circle really is.