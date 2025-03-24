Indiana Jones Will Let PlayStation 5 Players Punch Nazis In Just A Few Weeks

Less than six months after it came to Xbox, sleeper 2025 GOTY contender Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will finally be playable on PlayStation 5 in a few weeks. The April release date was confirmed during a cheeky 90-second video sketch featuring voice actors Nolan North of Uncharted fame and Troy Baker, whose impression of Harrison Ford in Great Circle is surprisingly good and only occasionally uncanny.

The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023

The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023 CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023

The friendly duo, often confused with one another (especially now that they have both voiced archeological adventurers), revealed that Indiana Jones will embark on its multiplatform adventure beginning April 17. A premium edition will be available on PS5 and, like its Xbox counterpart, will give players two days of early access.

While on the surface Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would seem to have a lot in common with the relic hunting Uncharted games, it’s much more of an immersive stealth game than Sony’s cinematic, setpiece-driven third-person shooter. Plus the bad guys in Great Circle are Nazis which players are encouraged to punch early and often.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones is the latest Xbox first-party release to dispense with console exclusivity. id Software’s upcoming Doom: The Dark Ages, meanwhile, will be day-and-date on both PS5 and Xbox. Rumors have been swirling of Halo:The Master Chief Collection and a Gears of War remaster anthology coming to PS5 this year as well, leaving many fans to suspect that 2023's sprawling sci-fi RPG Starfield can’t be that far behind.

Advertisement

Microsoft hasn’t completely dispensed with exclusivity yet, however, with action adventure game South of Midnight arriving on Xbox next month from Compulsion Games. The Southern gothic fantasy features platforming, puzzle solving, and magical abilities inspired by Southern folklore, and while we’ll probably see it on PS5 as well at some point, as of yet no date has been confirmed.

Advertisement

.