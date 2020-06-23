Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snacktaku

In Taiwan, Pizza Hut Created Ramen Pizza

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled In Taiwan, Pizza Hut Created Ramen Pizza
Image: Pizza Hut

Ramen burgers exist, so why shouldn’t ramen pizza? Thanks to Pizza Hut Taiwan, it does. 

(Previously, Kotaku introduced ramen crust pizza, but this time, it’s ramen pizza!) 

Illustration for article titled In Taiwan, Pizza Hut Created Ramen Pizza
Image: Pizza Hut
According to Elle, this is a collaboration between Japanese ramen restaurant Menya Musashi and Pizza Hut. The result is ramen, slices of pork, spring onions, and half an egg ON PIZZA. 

Illustration for article titled In Taiwan, Pizza Hut Created Ramen Pizza
Image: Pizza Hut (WalkerLand)
As you can see in this photo from WalkerLand, the pizza looks glorious. The ramen pizza will go on sale June 30 for a limited time only.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

