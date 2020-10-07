Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

In Japan, Sony's Nasne PlayStation Hub Is Coming Back

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:sony
sonyplaystationnasnejapanps4
Save
Illustration for article titled In Japan, Sonys Nasne PlayStation Hub Is Coming Back
Screenshot: Buffalo
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Remember Nasne? The Japan-only DVR was released back in 2012 primarily for the PlayStation 3 and the PS3. Later, it got an update for the PS4 but was finally phased out last year.

Advertisement

Now, Famitsu reports that Nasne is coming back and will once again go on sale in Japan in 2021. However, this time it’s not a Sony-branded product, but coming from electronics maker Buffalo with Sony’s cooperation (the unit itself now says “Buffalo”).

The DVR can still connect with PS4s, smartphones, and tablets. It will even feature Torne TV app, the software that appeared on the original Nasne. 

Advertisement

In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s Nasne unboxing from when it first went on sale. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

What The Fuck, LA Comic Con Is Going Ahead

The Resident Evil Movies Are Getting Rebooted With An Adaptation Of The First Two Games

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

DLSS On 240p Video Games Is Some Witchcraft

DISCUSSION