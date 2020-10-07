In Japan, Sony's Nasne PlayStation Hub Is Coming Back

Screenshot : Buffalo

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Remember Nasne? The Japan-only DVR was released back in 2012 primarily for the PlayStation 3 and the PS3. Later, it got an update for the PS4 but was finally phased out last year.



Advertisement

Now, Famitsu reports that Nasne is coming back and will once again go on sale in Japan in 2021. However, this time it’s not a Sony-branded product, but coming from electronics maker Buffalo with Sony’s cooperation (the unit itself now says “Buffalo”).

The DVR can still connect with PS4s, smartphones, and tablets. It will even feature Torne TV app, the software that appeared on the original Nasne.

Advertisement

In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s Nasne unboxing from when it first went on sale.