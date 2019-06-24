Shipments for Sony’s Nasne, the PlayStation’s multimedia hub, will cease in the upcoming days. The Japan-only DVR was released back in 2012 primarily for the PS3 and Vita, and later got an update for PS4. Sony tells Famitsu that the hardware’s Nasne Access and Torne services will continue for a little longer.
Shipments for Sony’s Nasne, the PlayStation’s multimedia hub, will cease in the upcoming days. The Japan-only DVR was released back in 2012 primarily for the PS3 and Vita, and later got an update for PS4. Sony tells Famitsu that the hardware’s Nasne Access and Torne services will continue for a little longer.