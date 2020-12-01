Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:arcades
arcadesjapanmetapostcovid-19
Screenshot: Saika

Immortalized in the opening of anime Durarara!!x2 Ten, the Silk Hat arcade in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro has announced it is closing on January 11, 2021. This is the latest in a number of arcades closing in Japan that are closing during the pandemic. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

