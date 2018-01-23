There isn’t a StarCraft anime, but if there were, perhaps it would look like this?
Created by illustrator AnimatorYu, these StarCraft II inspired images were uploaded on the Inven boards. “Blizzard has a lot of characters I want to draw,” writes AnimatorYu, who is thinking about doing illustrations for the company’s other games.
Since Blizzard recently made its own animation, perhaps a StarCraft anime might become a reality?
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am