ICBM Wants You To Blow Up The Planet With Nukes

Screenshot: ICBM

Defcon, released in 2006, was an excellent (if also light-hearted) exercise in mutually assured destruction. The upcoming ICBM is looking to be a more modern take on the same subject matter, only without the light-hearted bit.

Published by strategy specialists Slitherine, it’s coming to PC...sometime in the future, and while a serious game about the destruction of civilization does not sound like something particularly fun given 2020 is already so depressing on its own, it will ship with complete mod support, so maybe somebody could do something there to lighten the mood a little.

