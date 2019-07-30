Garfield Kart came out in 2013, was ignored, then reborn in 2018 as a thing, because the internet has taken the lazy cat and reshaped it in its image. The game is now getting a sequel on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Switch.



It is once again a cart racing game, only starring Garfield, and Odie, and Jon, and five other characters, and it has 16 tracks that are “inspired by the world of garfield”.

I appreciate that Garfield’s one defining character trait has been worked into the game’s official sell, with the intro boasting “Are you lazy like garfield? Take shortcuts to overtake the other racers with the spring!”

Garfield Kart: Furious Racing is out in November.