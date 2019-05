Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Last year, just in time for Halloween, Lumpy made some short animations based on artist Will Burke’s nightmarish Garfield sketches. Fast forward to May 2019 and he’s just finished work on a complete 13-minute video, presented in the style of the grossest Game Boy game ever made.



Good night, everyone.

Video: Lumpy

