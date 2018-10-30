Happy HalloweenLuke PlunkettToday 7:00pmFiled to: garfieldFiled to: garfieldgarfieldanimationhalloweenkotaku core8SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYour browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIFSweet dreams.This animated take on artist Will Burke’s nightmarish Garfield sketches was done by artist and animator Lumpy.There’s more coming!Share This StoryAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts