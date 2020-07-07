Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going? Toy Edition

The toys on my desk within reach this morning.
Photo: Mike Fahey

It’s day two of my reign as “How’s It Going?” curator, and I’ve already broken out the toys. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Yesterday I talked about my bed desk, the relatively small space that serves as my work/living space. It’s stacked with wires and electronics, game consoles and gadgets, but that doesn’t mean there’s no room for toys. Colorful pieces of sculpted plastic, diecast metal, and puffy little plushies make me happy. There’s a lot of bad in the world, but there are also people who make Hot Wheels cars, design Transformers like Earthrise Cliffjumper and Cyberverse’s two-headed Rack’n’Ruin. There are people filling strawberry-colored Story of Seasons plush cows with stuffing. See that parrot? That’s a BeastBox from 52Toys, my latest toy obsession. Someone out there figured out how to transform a robot parrot into a cube.

It makes me so happy knowing all of that is going on. My little desk friends remind me every day.

Cliffjumper’s ride is pretty sweet.
Photo: Mike Fahey

How’s it going, everybody?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

