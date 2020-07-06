Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going: Bedside Edition

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Tell Us Dammit
Tell Us DammitHow's It GoingMetapost
6
1
The view from my bed circa March 2020. Mind the mess.
The view from my bed circa March 2020. Mind the mess.
Photo: Mike Fahey

A new week has begun, and Fahey’s subbing for Riley. Welcome back to our daily open thread ... in bed.

Advertisement

These past couple of months have been pretty weird for me. Due to my paralysis and complications from having to stay in bed all the time, I have to stay in bed all the time. I have a perfectly good wheelchair my wound care doctor and nurses tell me to use as sparingly as possible, so I’ve been out of bed on average once a week since late March. Fortunately, I have an over-bed table I’ve tricked out with a dual laptop/monitor mount. I’ve got my Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 stacked on it, connected to a 27-inch 4K HDR monitor via an eight-way HDMI Switch. I have a shelf of books next to me. Another shelf is stacked with board games, model kits, and some toys for fiddling about.

If I think about it too hard it’s all super-depressing. Instead, I focus on the fact that I get all meals in bed, sometimes cats sleep on my legs, and if quarantining were a sport I would be all-pro.

Advertisement

So, how was your weekend? Do you miss Riley? He’ll be back soon. In the meantime, how’s it going?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Persona 5's Anime Is Finally Getting A $300 English Dub

The Very First Rocko's Modern Life Game Was Also The Last

Our Favorite Photos From Katsucon 2020, One Of The Biggest Cosplay Shows On The Planet

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst