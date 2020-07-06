How's It Going: Bedside Edition

The view from my bed circa March 2020. Mind the mess. Photo : Mike Fahey

A new week has begun, and Fahey’s subbing for Riley. Welcome back to our daily open thread ... in bed.



Advertisement

These past couple of months have been pretty weird for me. Due to my paralysis and complications from having to stay in bed all the time, I have to stay in bed all the time. I have a perfectly good wheelchair my wound care doctor and nurses tell me to use as sparingly as possible, so I’ve been out of bed on average once a week since late March. Fortunately, I have an over-bed table I’ve tricked out with a dual laptop/monitor mount. I’ve got my Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 stacked on it, connected to a 27-inch 4K HDR monitor via an eight-way HDMI Switch. I have a shelf of books next to me. Another shelf is stacked with board games, model kits, and some toys for fiddling about.

If I think about it too hard it’s all super-depressing. Instead, I focus on the fact that I get all meals in bed, sometimes cats sleep on my legs, and if quarantining were a sport I would be all-pro.

Advertisement

So, how was your weekend? Do you miss Riley? He’ll be back soon. In the meantime, how’s it going?