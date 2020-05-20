How's It Going?: Homemade Edition

Pioneer Woman Screenshot : Food Network/YouTube

Welcome to Wednesday, and welcome back to our daily open thread.

Last night for dinner I had a tomato sandwich with greenhouse tomatoes from my CSA, homemade bread, and homemade mayo. I will admit to smugly eating the sandwich while being very impressed with my culinary prowess. ( I’ve never made mayo before—it is surprisingly not hard, though I’m still waiting to see if I’ve poisoned myself with raw eggs .) As you’ve probably gathered, the effects of coronavirus have gotten me thinking a lot about where my food comes from, as well as given me more time to make some things myself that I’d usually get at the store. A friend and I were recently discussing what food we think is the gateway to “Oh, I could just make this instead of buying it”—I said guacamole, while she said salad dressing. What do you think?

Other adventures into pseudo-homesteading have been less fun than sandwiches, though. I need to do laundry again, but my last foray into handwashing my clothes was a day-long nightmare of tedium, physical exhaustion, and space issues. I could offset this by doing small loads every day, but that feels like just extending my torment.

Has social distancing led you to any new heights of self- sufficiency ? How’s it going?