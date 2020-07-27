How's It Going?: Cold Brew Edition

A cup of iced coffee on a wooden table Image : iMoa Kiatbordin Doojai ( Shutterstock )

Welcome back to our daily open thread.



I’ve gotten into cold brew lately, after a lifetime spent insisting coffee that isn’t hot isn’t worth drinking. I’ve been drinking it with milk, a coffee habit I weaned myself off of to, as I put it at the time, break free of the tyranny of purchasing dairy (and also to feel butch about drinking coffee black) . It’s expensive to buy the concentrate, so I’ve been thinking about making it myself, but d espite drinking more coffee than is medically advisable, I don’t think I’m all that great at actually making coffee because I’m very casual about measuring. I do like the idea of a cooking project that involves cheesecloth but no actual cooking , though .

I’ve also noticed a distressing uptick in feeling anxious lately, which I’m completely sure has nothing to do with this new cold brew habit. So now I have to weigh my hipster morning treat against sighing “oh my god , calm down” at myself several times a day.

So that’s my life lately. What about you? How’s it going?