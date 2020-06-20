How's It Going?: Backlog Edition

The rumors are true! Kotaku’s daily open thread has once again returned. Come on in and chat with us!



We all have backlogs. A list of games we always wanted to get around to playing or finishing, but for various reasons haven’t. I have a large backlog. And I’ve been making more time to knock stuff of it. I finally finished Assassin’s Creed Odyssey a few weeks ago and this past week I completed Assassin’s Creed Rogue for the first time. Putting together that Assassin’s Creed list last week reminded me that I never finished a few games in the series. So on to the backlog they go, right next to countless RPGs, fighting games and platformers. One day I’ll beat them all.

(Probably not. I’m screwed. Too many games are coming out every month. It’s best not to think about this or I will lose my mind.)

How’s it going? Feels like I’ve been doing these posts for a long time now. But it’s only been a few months. It also seems like things, at least in the US, are going to get worse in some places soon. Which ain’t great!