How's It Going?: Finishing A Big Game Edition

Illustration for article titled Hows It Going?: Finishing A Big Game Edition
Welcome, to another wonderful, amazing, and damn fine open thread from Kotaku! We do this daily! Come on in and chat.

Finally, I beat Assassin’s Creed: Odyessy. For the last two weeks, I’ve been playing 4 to 6 hours a night. Every night. And after finishing a bunch of side quests and locations, I, at last, got around to knocking out the final story mission. It was...sudden. It felt like the game was building to a big final chapter and then the last mission came and that was that. Well, not actually. I have all the DLC to play and so many things to do in the world still.

But at least I can finally say I finished Assassin’s Creed: Odyessy. Feels good. That was a big one on my backlog I’ve been wanting to cross off.

How’s it going? Making any progress on your backlog of games or movies? Anyone else feeling both tired and anxious for hours at a time? Or just me?

