Here’s How To Get Infinite Ammo In The Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake is bursting with secrets and unlockables, things like extreme weapon upgrades and hidden gems hanging over your head, waiting to be found and taken. But in the case of unlimited ammo (which has been a discoverable feature in RE4 since the original game released, it’s not an exploit like it sometimes is in shooters), you’re going to need to put in a little more effort than that. There’s no way to stumble into it.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting infinite ammo in RE4.



Get unlimited ammo in the RE4 remake

For most people, RE4’s “unlimited” ammo will be limited in an important way—there are only three, somewhat accessible weapons that have “unlimited ammo,” namely the Infinite Rocket Launcher, Infinite Chicago Sweeper, and Infinite Handcannon.



As was the case more than a decade ago, the Infinite Launcher unlocks at the Merchant’s shop upon beating the game and starting a new one. But in an unfortunate parallel to real life, the dramatic weapon was the victim of inflation. In 2005, you could purchase the Infinite Launcher for 1 million pesetas upon beginning New Game Plus; in the remake, you’ll have to cough up 2 million pesetas. I know—these markups are getting out of hand.



Acquiring the rare “Leon w/ Rocket Launcher” charm from the Merchant’s token machine will take 20 percent off your Infinite Launcher purchase, but since the machine is random, I wouldn’t bet on it.



As onerous as all Infinite weapons are to get, their impact is pretty ridiculous.

The Infinite Chicago Sweeper (f.k.a. the Chicago Typewriter) submachine gun plays hard-to-get even harder. You need to finish the game on Professional difficulty, which becomes an option only after you’ve beaten the game once with at least an “A rank,” within seven hours. It will also apply to your weapon only after you’ve maxed out the Sweeper’s upgrades—it’s the final upgrade that imbues it with coveted infinite ammo.

Similarly, the Infinite Handcannon requires you complete the game on Professional difficulty. The brawny Handcannon revolver is available for purchase from the Merchant after you’ve completed the game on Professional difficulty without “bonus” weapons like those above. Or, more easily, you can unlock the Handcannon by earning S rankings on three The Mercenaries DLC levels.



Like the Sweeper, the Handcannon’s final upgrade is what transforms it into an “infinite” weapon.



How to really get unlimited ammo in the RE4 remake (cat ears required)

Understandably, you might not want to deal with any of that. You might want unlimited ammo for weapons you already have. Wouldn’t that make life easier?



Good news: It’s possible to modify every single gun in your arsenal to bring on a never-ending bullet hail. Bad news: Pursuing this will make your life harder.



That’s because it requires a seemingly innocuous item that could have been thought of in an e-girl’s fever dream, which, I guess, is just another way to think of the RE4 remake. Achieving true unlimited ammo necessitates you use a set of adorably fluffy cat ears.



This accessory unlocks after you wrap up a Professional playthrough and reach S plus ranking, or beat the game in 5-and-a-half hours. This is a huge challenge, but this is an immense reward. Once equipped, cat ears make all of Leon’s guns unconquerable and Leon himself into such a widdle cutie. That’s what we’re really fighting for, isn’t it? Being a little cutie?

