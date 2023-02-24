Getting The Gravity Suit In Metroid Prime Remastered Isn’t As Hard As It Seems

Nintendo’s new Metroid Prime Remastered—physical copies of the Switch game released on February 22, if you could get your hands on one—has a lot of stuff in it. While you guide unshakeable bounty hunter Samus Aran around the winding planet Tallon IV, you’ll pick some of it up, valuable upgrades and alterations to her powerful space suit. The Boost Ball will help you curl Samus into a speedy, silver sphere, for example, the flamethrower melts through opponents and dense slabs of ice, the x-ray visor lets you see every bone in an enemy’s body, and so on. The Gravity Suit, which grants Samus uninhibited exploration of underwater areas, is one of the most significant and important members of this stuff, but it can be a little tricky to find on your own. That’s where I come in.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Gravity Suit.



Can you get the Gravity Suit in Metroid Prime Remastered early?

Not really, unfortunately. Getting the Gravity Suit requires the Ice Beam, which requires the Spider Ball upgrade, which requires you to beat boulder boss Thardus, which reminds me…



Requirements before you get the Gravity Suit

Before you attempt to find the Gravity Suit, you need to make sure you’ve cleared most of the snow-coated Phendrana Drifts, including its Sheegoth mini-boss and true boss Thardus. Proceed once you’ve acquired the…

Wave Beam

Super Missile

Thermal Visor

Spider Ball

and Ice Beam

…the Gravity Suit is the next chronological upgrade.



Now head to Phendrana Drifts (again)



At this stage in the game, you’re likely accustomed to running to and from the Drifts for upgrades, but you might still feel unsure about the right pathway for you. It’s not your fault, Google Maps never made it to Tallon IV.



So, OK, you got the Ice Beam from the stony Chozo Ruins antechamber and saved your game at the nearest station. Excellent. Now get your ass up and start another journey back to Phendrana Drifts.



From the antechamber, head left through the doors until you’re able to scan and enter the Tallon Overworld South elevator. Or, instead of this, if you’d like, there’s an energy tank and artifact you can pick up—go back to the Hall of Elders to solve a Morph Ball puzzle for the tank, then go to the Suntower, scan four runic symbols, then receive the Artifact of Wild from the Sunchamber.



Whether you’re now navigating from the Tallon Overworld or taking the Magmoor Caverns North elevator near the Sunchamber, your next goal is to make it to the Caverns’ Monitor Station. When you’re there, cross the bridge to reach the Phendrana Drifts North elevator; use it, reach the Phendrana Shorelines, and save your game.



You have options from here. You can move through Ice Ruins West until you make it all the way back to the Research Core to grab a missile expansion along the way, in Research Lab Hydra. Us e your fresh Ice Beam to open the frosty door in this room, then go through the Pike Access hallway to reach Frozen Pike. Or, instead, you can return to Thardus’ boss room, Quarantine Cave, ignore the Magmoor elevator near it, and complete a Spider Ball maze to get to Frozen Pike.



Either way, once you’re in Frozen Pike, you need to open the purple door with your Wave Beam. It leads to Frost Cave Access, which leads to Frost Cave, another save point. Save there, then curve left to the Upper Edge Tunnel and Phendrana’s Edge.



You’re so close now! Get into the water and pass through doors until you’re in the Gravity Chamber—the Gravity Suit, marked by the S-shaped Metroid symbol, is spinning like a coin on the far side of the Chamber, on the left. Your Thermal Visor should help you identify it, making it appear yellow in the muck.



Where to go after you get the Gravity Suit

The Gravity Suit lets you move and see more effortlessly underwater, and with it equipped, you’ll be able to reach the Wave Beam door that leads back to Hunter Cave, Frozen Pike and, ultimately, the Magmoor Caverns South elevator. Push your way back to the Landing Site in the Tallon Overworld. Go to the Frigate Crash Site and start swimming—there’s an underwater area you can now easily explore. I know this is basically where you started from, but you have to spend money to make money.



