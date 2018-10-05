Assassin’s Creed Odyssey not only gives players the option to play as Alexios or Kassandra, but also, the option to romance certain characters throughout your travels. We dove in to these new dialogue options, which are highlighted with little hearts next to them, to show you how they work.

We’ve already compared how scenes play out with each of the protagonists, and when it comes to the romance options, both characters have the same routes to follow. It seems like as long as you carry out a romanceable NPC’s wishes and pick the right dialogue options, you’re all set for some steamy smooches and a convenient fade to black.

Certain side missions will also give you the option to recruit former lovers to your ship. I secretly hoped to see some drama unfold with a ship full of my exes, but nothing like that happened. They’re all just adults with no jealousy issues, I guess.



Romance isn’t always a drama-free ride in this game, though. Selecting the wrong dialogue options can result in being rejected hard. Sometimes what you think might come off as a smooth playful jab can result in a haymaker in return and you completely blowing it. It’s amusing to watch either way.

Advertisement

Some relationships actually play out over the course of the game. So, even if you’re not smooth the first time around, you may have a chance to redeem yourself later. Daphne, for example, spends the game asking you to slay legendary animals all over the map. But if your corny attempts at flirting fail to land with her, you’ll also have to patch up more than those wild boar wounds.



In the video above, you’ll see who we managed to woo and who swiped left. Hard.