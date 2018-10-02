If you’ve got a hacked Switch and Skyrim, you apparently can now bring popular mods from the PC version of the game with you, including the ones that appeal to hornier players.



Using a tool called Skyrim NX Toolkit, people are porting over mods that were made for previous editions of the game. The Switch version of the game, which was released late last year, doesn’t natively support any fan-made mods, but fans have found a way. The NX tool and the mods are free to download on the Nexus Mods site. The NX tool has been endorsed by Nexus Mod staff, which has promoted some of the ported mods on their social media.

The most popular Switch-compatible mods that are currently available on the are body replacements for female characters, new skin textures, and new skeletons—all mods designed to make the women of Skyrim sexier, from a conventional view of what’s hot, at least.

A variety of non-sexy mods have also been ported over. That includes a mod that allows you to skip the intro to the game, and Project AHO, a quest mod that purports to be “comparable to a medium sized DLC.”



After the Skyrim NX Toolkit, which has been downloaded 135 times on the Nexus site, the most popular mod in the Skyrim for Switch category is UNP Female Body Renewal. It has 95 downloads. This mod gives female faces fuller lips and bigger eyes, and makes their bodies slimmer with rounder breasts. UNP Female Body Renewal is trailed by another other body replacement mod which is intended to emphasize, “wider shoulder, bigger breast [sic] and full thigh to create what you call a sexy amazonian woman while not being overly muscular.” Next is a custom skeleton that’s required to make portions of these body replacement mods work. After that, it’s sexy armor for women. You won’t be able to see any of these mods unless you’re logged in to Nexus Mods, which is usually the case for their more risqué offerings.

The sexy mods have triple or more downloads than anything else available for Switch The intro skip mod has been downloaded 37 time, and Project AHO only 18 times. It appears as though a lot of the people who are modding their games of Skyrim on Switch are interested in having their women look sexy and not much else.

Bringing mods to the Switch is exciting, and since Skyrim already has thousands of mods, I’m hopeful that we’ll be seeing a stronger variety soon, or at least any of the mods that allow for nude male characters. It isn’t all that surprising that modders are eager to bring over the sexy women first, and they have a bevy of mods that make that possible to choose from. I’ll just be over here waiting for the mod that allows me to kill children and put them in child sized coffins.