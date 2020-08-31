ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch Fixes Bug That Kept Aloy Stuck As A Child

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawnguerrilla gamespcbugkotakucore
Illustration for article titled iHorizon Zero Dawn/i PC Patch Fixes Bug That Kept Aloy Stuck As A Child
Screenshot: Sony / Fearino E (Fair Use)

Growing up is a normal part of life. Except for certain Horizon Zero Dawn players on PC who remained stuck as young Aloy after their games crashed in the middle of a cutscene.

Out today, the game’s 1.03 patch on PC fixes a number of bugs, of which the PC version has had many, including the one where “some players would remain a child and not transition to adult Aloy.”

Gif: ashrashrashr (Fair Use)
This Peter Pan bug, while seemingly rare, nevertheless did halt some players’ progress. In one post that blew up on the game’s subreddit earlier this month, user ashrashrashr shared footage of them running around as young Aloy long after she should have grown up. Horizon Zero Dawn’s beginning tracks Aloy from birth to adulthood, with a small section where players explore a cave while the heroine is still a child. According to Aschrashrashr and others, their games crashed during the subsequent cutscene that time jumps to older Aloy, and when they restarted they were still the younger version.

Even dying in the game couldn’t lift the curse. Fortunately, some developers could. 

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

kamaireturns
Ka Mai uses a burner 'cause he hates social media

How does this halt their progress?  Are you not able to use her tools or abilities?