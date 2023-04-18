Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Horizon Update Helps Players Afraid Of Underwater Sections

Anyone who suffers from Thalassophobia, your life just got a little easier

By
Luke Plunkett
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A swimming section from horizon forbidden west
Screenshot: Horizon Forbidden West

A recent update for Horizon Forbidden West (coming alongside the new Burning Shores DLC) has something interesting tucked away beside some subtitle and item changes: there’s now a toggle for anyone who suffers from Thalassophobia, or “the persistent and intense fear of deep bodies of water such as the sea, oceans, or lakes”.

Watch
The Week In Games: Zombies In Paradise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Worst Enemy in Elden Ring's Weeping Peninsula Region
March 29, 2022
Grand Theft Auto 6 Comments: A Dramatic Reading
August 9, 2022

As The Verge report, anyone who enables this option will find that the game’s underwater sections—there’s part of the Bay Area that’s explorable under the waves, for example—will be a lot less taxing on the nerves. Developers Guerrilla describe it as:

This feature aims to ease thalassophobia symptoms by improving underwater ambient visibility and allowing you to breathe indefinitely, regardless of story progression.

Advertisement

If that sounds stupid to you, that’s fine, don’t enable it! But as I’ve blogged repeatedly on this website the ocean is a deep, dark and terrifying place, and video games do a good job—perhaps too good—of playing up to the most fundamental aspects of that fear, namely the way they restrict visibility and then put loads of dangerous (and more importantly unseen) things in your vicinity.

Throw in a super common underwater stage trope—a limited supply of oxygen—and you’ve got everything you need for an experience that goes beyond challenging and into the realms of truly stressful. Like, voluntarily skip entire sections of a game levels of stressful.

Custom Lenovo Laptops or PCs
Up to 69% off
Custom Lenovo Laptops or PCs

Pick your processor, RAM, GPU, and more
Whether you are in the market for a new laptop or desktop or if you a specifically looking to build something to game on, you can do so here and you’ll save up to 52% off.

Advertisement
Advertisement

So this is a toggle that, for me at least, is something 30 years in the making. Thank you, Guerrilla, I appreciate it, and especially the fact that it’s an optional thing, because as fucked up as I get playing 3D underwater levels I also realise most people have no such problems, so it’s nice to have the choice.

If this sounds vaguely familiar, that’s because a few years back Obsidian promised something similar, only in their case for anyone afraid of spiders. Which, again, as an Australian, I have nothing but understanding for.