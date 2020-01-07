Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Exit the gungeon
1.7K
Save

Hold onto your guns: Exit the Gungeon is coming to PC and consoles sometime in early 2020. The Enter the Gungeon spin-off, a side-scrolling twist on the main game’s roguelike bullet hell, was originally released on Apple Arcade last fall. It’s fun on mobile but is better with a controller.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author

Ethan Gach
Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

TwitterPosts