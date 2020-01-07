Hold onto your guns: Exit the Gungeon is coming to PC and consoles sometime in early 2020. The Enter the Gungeon spin-off, a side-scrolling twist on the main game’s roguelike bullet hell, was originally released on Apple Arcade last fall. It’s fun on mobile but is better with a controller.
