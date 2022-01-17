Sasha Beliaev is a veteran concept and matte artist who has 25 years of experience in movies, games and even opera, something I don’t think I’ve ever typed out in 10+ years of running this feature.
Some of the projects they’ve worked on include Spider-Man: Far From Home, Crytek’s Ryse, the board game Risk and the recent Aquaman movie. You can see more of Sasha’s work at their ArtStation page.
