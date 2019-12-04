Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Chris Person
25
1
Save

Highlight Reel is back from Thanksgiving break tomorrow at about 6PM (EST). As always, if you have a great gaming moment, feel free to submit it to Highlightreel@kotaku.com and we might feature it on our show!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author

Chris Person
Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

TwitterPosts