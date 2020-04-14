Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Hideo Kojima's P.T. Recreated In HyperCard Software

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Ryan Trawick, Warpdoor

Since its release in 2014, Hideo Kojima’s P.T. has been recreated and inspired other games. But those games tend to keep the original P.T.’s shadowy, dark color palette. Game developer Ryan Trawick went a totally different direction. 

Instead of making his own murky P.T. homage, Trawick created it in Apple’s HyperCard software. The result is monochromic, bare, and yet still creepy.

Gif: Ryan Trawick, Screenshot: Warpdoor

Writes Trawick on his official site (via Warpdoor): “Some stuff is stripped back, some stuff is added; you’ll just have to play to find out.”

Called Hyper P.T., it can be downloaded for Windows, Mac, and Linux. 

