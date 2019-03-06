Hideo Kojima said that lots of studios fall behind their games’ original release dates in a recent J-Wave interview (via ResetEra). Kojima added, “Death Stranding is slightly off its original schedule but this isn’t a major delay.” Better late and good than on time and bad!
